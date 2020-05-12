D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,024. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

