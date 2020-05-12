D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.23. 5,026,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.