D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 725 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.87. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

