D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $182,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,527. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

