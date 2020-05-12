D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 112,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.