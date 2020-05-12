D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.05. 229,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,090. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.27.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.