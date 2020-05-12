D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.8% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $27,963,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 129.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

HON traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $132.73. 56,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

