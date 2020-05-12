D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $18.94 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

