D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.79 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.16% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,578. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.