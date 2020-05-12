D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the fourth quarter worth $5,703,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NAC remained flat at $$13.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

