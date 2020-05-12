D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 608,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,167. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

