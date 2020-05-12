D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Clarivate Analytics worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCC. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after buying an additional 399,328 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $83,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

