D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.21% of CEL-SCI worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 21.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $49,678.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,868. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

