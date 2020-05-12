D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.20 Million Position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 3.67% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

CACG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.