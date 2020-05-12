D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.55 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Savior LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,934. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

