D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.75 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 809.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 129,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.81. 10,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,987. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.