D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.38 Million Stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,356 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.43% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

UMH traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,049. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,454.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,355 shares of company stock worth $336,770. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

