D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.44 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535,091 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,137,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 920,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

