D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,508,031 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 444,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Realty Income stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. 48,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,987. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

