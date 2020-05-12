D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.95. 726,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,524. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average of $219.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.