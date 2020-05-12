D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 13,383 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $297,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period.

VXF traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,601. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $133.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

