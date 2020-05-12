D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,865 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,112. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

