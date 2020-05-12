D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,223 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 3.89% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 295,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 207,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IMTB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,147. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

