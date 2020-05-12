D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,316 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,744,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.09. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,680. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $183.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.