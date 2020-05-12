D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,630 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after acquiring an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after acquiring an additional 115,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $106,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.