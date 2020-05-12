D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,819 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.21. 21,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,262. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

