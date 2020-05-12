D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 62,473 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,473 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. 275,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,021. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,075 shares of company stock worth $1,064,293 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

