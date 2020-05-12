D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.48% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. 3,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,637. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

