DA Davidson Weighs in on Jacobs Engineering’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Jacobs Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on J. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

