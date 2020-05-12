Dai Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02116137 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00177816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, YoBit, Radar Relay, AirSwap, OasisDEX, HitBTC, DDEX, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

