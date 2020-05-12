Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 125,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

