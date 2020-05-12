Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after acquiring an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.33. 121,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,035. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.