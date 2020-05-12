DAPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, SWFT and txbit.io. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $168,475.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.03603831 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001912 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, STEX, Bitmart, SWFT and txbit.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

