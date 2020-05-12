Darrell & King LLC Acquires Shares of 132,615 Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,744,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 5.1% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Darrell & King LLC owned about 0.13% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.53.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $214.17. 973,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

