Darrell & King LLC Buys New Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,525,000. W W Grainger makes up 5.5% of Darrell & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned 0.18% of W W Grainger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 598.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,092,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,906,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.21. The stock had a trading volume of 268,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.58. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

