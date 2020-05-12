Darrell & King LLC Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,032,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 3.3% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Darrell & King LLC owned about 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.33. 2,112,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

