Darrell & King LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 565,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,380,000. Dell comprises approximately 5.2% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Darrell & King LLC owned about 0.08% of Dell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Dell by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Dell by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 95,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dell by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dell stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. Dell’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $2,309,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,459.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

