Darrell & King LLC Takes Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 204,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,569,000. Baidu comprises approximately 4.8% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned about 0.06% of Baidu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Baidu by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,080,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Baidu by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $155.45.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.