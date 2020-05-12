Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -371.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,088,236.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,788,040 shares of company stock worth $76,769,709 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,018,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $47,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after buying an additional 1,302,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

