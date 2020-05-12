Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $70.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

DDOG opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,088,236.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,788,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,769,709 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $154,018,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 1,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

