Datadog’s (DDOG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

DDOG stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,158,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,640. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and a PE ratio of -371.27. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,928,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,788,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,769,709.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

