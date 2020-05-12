Datawallet Achieves Market Cap of $141,489.93 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $141,489.93 and approximately $4,707.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and BitForex. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02116137 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00177816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.