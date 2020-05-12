David P. Skarie Sells 4,000 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

POST stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.10. 325,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,188. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

