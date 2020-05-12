Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.63. The company had a trading volume of 272,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,429. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $349.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.42 and a 200-day moving average of $277.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

