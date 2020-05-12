Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 360.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,085,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.