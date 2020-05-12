Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $93.79. 1,860,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

