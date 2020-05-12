Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,526 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $143.66. 96,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

