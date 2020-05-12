DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of DCP opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Also, VP Richard A. Loving bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

