Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,977,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,440,000 after purchasing an additional 106,597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.51. 336,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,688. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.