Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of DK opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after buying an additional 1,552,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,554,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after buying an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,394,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

